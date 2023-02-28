Courteney Cox finally addressed Prince Harry's magic mushrooms claim

He said he had them at her house

Courteney Cox at the star ceremony where Courteney Cox is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
If Prince Harry did indeed find mushroom chocolates in Courteney Cox' house, it certainly wasn't her supply, the star has revealed.

Let's rewind.

In the Duke of Sussex' memoir Spare, he explained that while staying at Courteney's house in Los Angeles, he came across "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates."

He continued: "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila."

Harry then went on to describe how fun the experience had been for him, while his friend had a much rougher time of it.

The Prince wrote: "My delightful trip had been his hell. How unfortunate. How interesting."

Now, for the first time since Spare's publication, Courteney herself has addressed these royal claims.

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person," she told Variety as she celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She added: "I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out."

Mysterious mushrooms aside, Courteney received the star to mark her brilliant TV and movie career, from Friends to Cougar Town and everything in between.

Her Friends costars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, came to support her during the ceremony, and both acted as guest speakers to honour her, as did Laura Dern.

As for Prince Harry, he made many quite shocking revelations in Spare, with the chocolate mushroom trip being just one of them. He also told the story of how he lost his virginity behind a pub, admitted to trying weed and cocaine, and painted a dire picture of his relationship with older brother Prince William, among other things.

And according to sources, the royal might also be preparing to release an additional chapter when Spare comes out in paperback, though it's all just speculation at this point.

