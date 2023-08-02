Harry and Meghan just broke their silence amid their summer of laying low

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've had very little direct news from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in recent weeks, but if there's one thing guaranteed to make them come out of their shells, it's a cause they really care about.

You guessed it: that's exactly why we've finally heard from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves as they generally lay low over the summer.

The Sussexes took to their Archewell Foundation website to share news about an incredible initiative they helped create, called the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

This fund has just awarded a total of $2 million for the first time to 26 young people and organisations who have developed ways to help the internet become a safer and more beneficial place — something which means a great deal to Harry and Meghan, given how much hate they've personally received online. This in turn makes them worry about the time when their children (and every child out there) will be old enough to go online themselves, and what they might see there.

To celebrate these 26 young leaders' achievement, the Sussexes released a video of themselves calling them to congratulate them.

In the video, Meghan looked resplendent in a polo neck, sleeveless, sandy-coloured long dress, with her hair down and side parted, showing off a drop earring. Harry looked casual in a white shirt with rolled up sleeves and light brown corduroy trousers.

Upon realising who they were talking to, the prize winners seemed super excited and taken aback.

The royal couple shared lovely words of encouragement, with Harry telling one person: "Congratulations, this is great, and we're so happy to have you as part of this team."

Meghan added: "Really, thank you for all the work you're doing. It's huge, and it's making an enormous impact."

Towards the end of the video, Harry said: "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

Meghan then chuckled and said: "They don't know it yet, but they will!"

