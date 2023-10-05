Kate and William just enjoyed a rather posh date night

No, it wasn't the races

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Celebrate Black History Month
Sometimes, Prince William and Princess Kate's date nights look like any other couple's: they're not above a little Cineworld action, nor do they turn their noses up at the classic Netflix-and-Indian-takeaway combo.

But other times, the Prince and Princess of Wales honeymoon to the Seychelles, or dress to the nines in royal regalia for a state banquet, or sit in the royal box at Ascot — though obviously those last two aren't exactly date nights, per se.

For their latest romantic outing sans the kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, Will and Kate reportedly headed to the salerooms of auctioneers Dreweatts in Berkshire, not too far from their home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Waleses were attending the first day of a three-day sale of Robert Kime's personal collection of objects and artefacts. Robert, who sadly passed away last year, was a decorator who oversaw the redecoration of then-Prince Charles' Highgrove House, and then of Clarence House.

The sale includes a wide variety of items, such as a 19th century painting of dogs, 17th century upholstered chairs, Mughal carpets, and much more.

"They were looking very, very interested," a regular of the antiques trade told the Daily Mail, adding: "everybody was all of a twitter to see them. It was the beginning of the very big champagne reception that auctioneers always have before a serious sale."

Though there were no official comments on what the Waleses might have bought at the auction, the Mail suggests that the royal couple might have had telephone bids put in on their behalf.

"Not so much to buy for themselves but as presents for Kate's parents or brother or sister," a fan of Robert Kime's hypothesised.

"Perhaps not the Ushak medallion carpet for £50,000, or even the George II longcase clock for £4,000, but the 15 Bronze Age axes for £2,000. What else would you give a mother-in-law?" Oh, we were thinking maybe a nice scarf...?

