Princess Kate bonded with a little girl over Princess Charlotte's love of singing

The Princess of Wales Visits Vsi Razom Community Hub
Princess Kate is known for her lovely ability to connect with the children she meets during royal engagements — and of course her being mother to three little ones of her own can only help.

When the Princess of Wales visited the Vsi Razom Ukrainian community hub in Bracknell this week, she got to meet several sweet kids there, including one eight-year-old girl named Liza.

While chatting to Liza, Kate shared that a song Princess Charlotte, also 8, sang that very morning had brightened her day.

"I heard my daughter singing this morning and it’s a song called 'Shine Jesus Shine.' That made me very happy this morning," the Princess told Liza, as you can see in a short video shared by royal reporter Rebecca English on Twitter. The little girl told her that she knew that song from Ukraine.

Before moving on to chat to other people at the centre, Kate asked Liza: "What's your favourite song?"

Liza explained she didn't know which her favourite song was, at which stage Kate told her: "I know, there's so many great songs out there, isn't there?"

This comes just over a week after the Princess met a little girl named Emily May Catto, 7, outside the Standfast & Barracks in Lancaster. Similarly to her conversation with Liza, Kate bonded with Emily by asking her what her favourite hobby was. When Emily said that it was dancing, the royal told her: "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap. Keep up the dancing."

Circling back to the Bracknell visit, Princess Kate wrote on Instagram afterwards: "‘Vsi Razom’ means ‘All Together’ in Ukrainian, and the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell lives up to its name.

"The hub does amazing work to help Ukrainians settle into life in the UK with donations, mental health support and even arts and crafts sessions for children"

Royal fans praised the Princess for supporting this important work.

