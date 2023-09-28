William and Kate's separation was the "best thing for them"
Their relationship grew stronger from it
If you're an avid royal fan, you'll know that Prince William and Kate Middleton briefly broke up in 2007, before reuniting fairly soon after that.
And even if you're not an avid royal fan, you'll obviously know that the two got married four short years later, in 2011, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge—so clearly their time apart wasn't the right solution for them longterm.
These days, the two seem really happily married, looking loved up during their joint public appearances, and raising their three children together in Windsor.
"I’m sure that William and Catherine are a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.
"The marriage is founded on an enduring friendship and I’m sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother."
Jennie is referring to Prince Harry's departure from the Royal Family, and his estrangement from William ever since.
As for the now-Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage, Jennie believes that their "break" (cue Ross from Friends) was actually instrumental in strengthening their relationship.
"I think one of the best things they did was essentially to have a 'divorce' before they got married," Jennie said.
"The short time they spent apart made them see what life would be like without one another. I think it laid the foundation for what appears to be an extremely happy and secure marriage.
"Being dropped must have hit Catherine’s self-confidence at the time, but she has since grown as a woman, as a wife, a mother and as a future Queen who would have been watching her husband perform on the world’s stage last week with enormous pride." (William was in New York last week on various official engagements.)
William and Kate first started dating circa 2001, but called it quits in 2007, reportedly because the prince didn't want to be tied down so early in life. Still, it seems they both realised this was a mistake, and they were better off together.
