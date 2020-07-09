New reports allege that Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth made a pact to help Meghan Markle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sure, being a royal has its advantages – the fashion, the princes, the tiaras, the castles – but it definitely also has its drawbacks, from the stifling rules and the end of privacy to the dreaded rumour mill.

No one knows this more than the two millennial Duchesses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle suffered a particularly turbulent start to royal life, made the focus of constant slander and according to some sources, struggling behind doors to get to terms with royal protocol. Sources told People that the Duchess found the rules against her speaking out to defend herself to the press particularly hard to deal with.

It has recently been reported however that Kate Middleton went to talk to the Queen about Meghan Markle, with the two women making an alleged ‘pact’.

In the latest royal book, Royals at War, authors Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard allege, via the Daily Express, that the Duchess of Cambridge voiced her concerns about Meghan Markle’s ‘behaviour’ to the Queen six months after the royal wedding. Several aides by this point had reportedly been concerned.

It is then reported in the book that Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth made a ‘pact’ to ‘guide’ Meghan Markle through her life as a royal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually stepped down from their royal family roles and have since relocated to Los Angeles, California, with their baby, Archie.