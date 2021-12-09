Kate Middleton was supported by her Royal Family pals at her Christmas concert last night

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Royals really do know how to do festive dressing right

Last night was a big evening for Kate Middleton, as she hosted the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

Looking stunning in a red Catherine Walker dress and with husband Prince William by her side, the Duchess of Cambridge was supported by a number of their royal friends.

Among them was the Countess of Wessex, wearing a festive burgundy corduroy coat by Victoria Beckham.

New parents Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also attended, along with Princess Eugenie, who looked striking in a caped green coat and knee-high black boots.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall, Prince William’s cousin, joined Kate’s royal entourage with husband and former rugby player Mike.

The Duchesses’ family also attended the concert, including parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her siblings Pippa and James.

The Together At Christmas event, supported by The Royal Foundation, aimed to pay tribute to the people and organisations that have helped their communities during the pandemic.

Along with music from the Westminster Abbey choir, guests were treated to performances by Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding. The British singers are no strangers to royal events, having both performed at the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011.

You can watch the Christmas concert on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm via ITV.