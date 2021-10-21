Victoria Beckham has just landed on The Outnet and there are some serious bargains

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve always dreamed of owning one of Victoria Beckham’s feminine and modern pieces, you’re in luck, because she’s just launched a capsule collection on The Outnet. This means you can buy her designers at a fraction of the full RRP, since the site is the best destination for discount luxury shopping.

Said collection consists of 25 pieces, including a mix of form-fitting dresses, chunky knitwear, classic shirting, trousers and outerwear, all with a slight nod to the 70s in the silhouettes and hues, as is custom with VB’s designs.

The refined colour palette includes tobacco brown, military green, navy and monochrome with pops of pink, mustard and bright cobalt blue. Standout pieces include a checked trench coat and a striped wool sweater.

As for Victoria’s favourite pieces, they include ‘the checked trench, it feels like a fresh take on a really classic silhouette. Then I love the cobalt blue pieces – the dress and the knit – it’s such a bold colour it makes even the simplest of pieces feel statement.’

There is a sustainable angle to the collection, since it was made using excess fabrics from old collection.

‘This was an opportunity for us to reuse and repurpose excess fabric in a new, exciting way. We’re always looking for ways in which we can be more responsible with our collections and creatively challenge ourselves. This collaboration with The Outnet allowed us to do both of those things,’ Victoria says.

The collection is available to buy now, with prices ranging from £250 to £850.