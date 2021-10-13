Princess Eugenie just shared a never-before-seen glimpse inside her wedding reception

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Eugenie and Jack celebrated their third anniversary yesterday.

Can you believe that it’s already been three years since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank said “I do”?

Just months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Eugenie and Jack followed suit, marrying at the same venue in October 2018.

Much has changed since Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, wed tequila brand ambassador Jack – namely, the fact that the couple have since welcomed their first child together; a baby boy they named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in tribute to Eugenie’s late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Three years on, though, we’re still thinking about the couple’s epic two-day wedding reception, which apparently included a private funfair, and Robbie Williams jumping onstage to perform. (Yep, we’re still wondering whether he went for a classic like Angels, or opted for more of a floor-filler like Rock DJ.)

As is the case with most royal wedding receptions – including Meghan and Harry’s, which apparently, involved James Corden dressing up as Henry VIII – we’ll never know exactly what went down at the Brooksbank’s afters, but Eugenie has just given royal fans a never-before-seen glimpse of what it looked like inside, and it looks to have been every bit as romantic as you’d expect.

Posting on Instagram, Eugenie shared a photograph of she and Jack embracing during their Windsor Castle wedding reception, writing, “Happy Anniversary my love… Three years today!!”

Having changed out of her elegant Peter Pilotto wedding dress, which had a very special body positive meaning behind it, into a more casual peach-coloured evening dress by Zac Posen, Eugenie and Jack are seen smiling and dancing during the evening portion of their two-day-long celebration.

This isn’t the first time Eugenie has shared personal insight to her big day, with the royal posting a video montage that included nine photos from her wedding, accompanied the song Baby It’s You by London Grammar, in celebration of her second anniversary last year.

Another previously-unseen image from the day was shared by the couple’s wedding photographer, Divine Day Photography, to mark the anniversary.

The photographer posted a snapshot of Eugenie sitting inside a car in her wedding dress and a tiara, writing: “One of my favourite HRH Princess Eugenie on her way to make it official. What an honour. Three years ago gorgeous one… Happy Anniversary to you both!”

Nope, we still aren’t over it either.

Happy anniversary Eugenie and Jack!