Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One word: wow.

When most people hear ‘Kate Middleton’s wedding dress‘ they immediately think of *that* Alexander McQueen beauty, with its lace sleeves and its very impressive train, carefully carried down the aisle by her sister, Pippa Middleton.

But you may have forgotten – or never even have known – that the Duchess of Cambridge actually changed into a second dress, just as beautiful as the first, to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

While this dress has been seen before, it is having a new moment in the spotlight thanks to TikTok user @allacortedi, who shared footage of the Duchess walking down some stairs in the second outfit, alongside Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. To date, the TikTok video has close to 168k views, as royal fans continue to admire the gorgeous gown.

As reported by Newsweek, this second dress was another creation from Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, this time a strapless silk satin pearl white gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sparkly silver sash, which the new Duchess warmed up with a cropped angora cardigan in the same off-white hue.

Video you may like:

Kate looked absolutely stunning in this dress, which was more evening-like than the lacy number she wore earlier that day. In any case, it deserves this new 15 minutes of fame, since most of us had kind of forgotten about what is undoubtedly an iconic moment in royal fashion history.

On the other hand, most of us who followed along at the time of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will remember that the Duchess of Sussex also changed her dress for the reception.

The first was a very simple boat-neck design by Givenchy, while her second one was a halter neck affair by Stella McCartney which looked plucked straight out of a James Bond film.

Read: both Duchesses were and continue to be entirely iconic in their own individual ways.