The major difference between Kate and Meghan’s wedding dresses

we can all agree both Kate Middleton’s wedding dress and Meghan Markle’s dress are stunning in their own ways – though one of them was voted the most popular royal wedding dress of all time by the public.

Kate’s was of course designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and was made of ivory and white satin gazar, with the skirt mimicking an ‘opening flower’ thanks to white satin gazar arches and pleats.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, crafted from pure white silk cady, with a full skirt.

Both dresses had some similarities – long sleeves, full skirt, cinched at the waist – but they also had a main difference: the neckline.

Kate’s dress had a corseted bodice, overlayed with lace which crept up all the way to her neck, while Meghan’s had a bateau neckline with delicately showed off her shoulders and neck.

Though obviously far from a plunging neckline, Meghan’s gown was more daring than Kate’s, and according to royal expert Harriet Castle, this was because the Duchess of Sussex was in a better position to take risks.

This was all down to the fact that she wasn’t marrying the heir to the throne, and therefore had fewer restrictive style rules.

She told the Daily Express, ‘Both of their wedding dresses were stunning and really reflected both of their styles and positions in the family perfectly. The neckline is one major differing point. Kate went for a v-neck, which kickstarted a trend among brides at the time. Her look overall was cleaner, whereas Meghan took more risks. Meghan’s boatneck design was seen as a bit more risqué for a royal wedding, but it suited her perfectly.’