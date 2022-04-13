Prince William and the Queen ‘clashed’ over this important detail from his wedding to Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Later this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary. Yes, it really has been over a decade since the couple said ‘I do’ in front of thousands of guests at Westminster Abbey and millions across the globe.

Royal fans are just as interested to hear about details from their big day now as they were in 2011. Whether it’s the fact that William helped Kate with her hair, or that the bride broke a 350 year wedding tradition, or even the special meaning behind the rings, over the years many sweet anecdotes about the royal wedding have been shared.

(And we even know now that members of the family were making secret jokes before the ceremony.)

However, one thing that’s surprising to know is that the Duke of Cambridge reportedly ‘clashed’ with his grandmother, the Queen, when it came to one important detail.

Kate’s dress, a stunning Alexander McQueen gown, made the headlines at the time and inspired many brides to opt for something more traditional. But what many didn’t know is that William’s outfit wasn’t exactly his first choice.

The Prince wore a red tunic of the Irish Guards, but he later admitted that he had wanted to wear something different. However, when it comes to the Queen – ‘what she says goes’.

As reported by the Mirror, in an interview after the wedding William said: ‘What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat. We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.

‘What she says goes.’

He had worn the frock coat on official royal duties, but due to the fact that he was appointed Colonel of the regiment just a couple of months before their nuptials the monarch insisted that he wore the red tunic.

Well, that’s that!