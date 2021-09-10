The Queen’s special gesture ‘speaks volumes’ about her relationship with Kate Middleton

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge who makes the most headlines, from her multiple public appearances to the important things she always carries in her bag.

This week, it was the Duchess of Cambridge’s sweet bond with the Queen that made headlines as it emerged that Her Majesty made a very sweet gesture to her granddaughter-in-law when she was new on the scene – and it reportedly spoke volumes.

The gesture in question was a series of ‘intimate dinners’ – a real royal privilege.

‘I was told that Kate had had a series of private meetings with the Queen,’ royal expert Robert Jobson explained to Express.co.uk. ‘The two – joined by William – had had at least two intimate dinners in recent months, and Her Majesty had developed a “warm and relaxed relationship” with her grandson’s girlfriend.’

He continued: ‘One of the dinners was said to have taken place at Windsor Castle. This is the Queen’s favourite royal residence and one that she truly regards as home. This was significant in itself.

‘Her Majesty takes a loving interest in her grandson and heir and she is delighted he is so happy with Kate. Kate has a wonderfully relaxed manner, and to be so relaxed in the company of the Queen is a good thing. It speaks volumes about how the Queen feels about her.’

We’re here for this friendship.