Kate Middleton was given a rare privilege during her first royal holiday to Balmoral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ love of interrupting zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It is the Duchess of Cambridge and her ‘aura of perfection’ that makes the most headlines however, from her multiple public appearances to her candid words about motherhood.

This week, it was her pre-royal days that made news as it was revealed that she was given a royal privilege during her first time at Balmoral.

The Queen’s Scottish residence is a holiday destination for all royal family members over the summer months, with Kate Middleton allowed to visit during the early days of her and Prince William’s relationship.

In order to make her feel welcome, the Queen reportedly even gave Kate a sweet royal privilege, allowing the Duchess – a keen photographer – to take pictures of the residence, something that is usually banned.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl opened up about the gesture in her book, Kate: The Future Queen, explaining: ‘Until now the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips, but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral. ‘

Well, that’s lovely.