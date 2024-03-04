Princess Charlotte has organised this sweet activity for Kate Middleton to help her recover

The Princess of Wales has been absent from royal duties since January, with the 42-year-old undergoing "planned" abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace announced the news at the time that she had undergone successful surgery and that after a 13-day stay at the London Clinic private hospital, she had returned to her home in Windsor to continue her recovery.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read the statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now back in Windsor, the Princess of Wales' support system of loved ones is said to have stepped up, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in particular "going overboard" to dote on their mother as she recovers.

“They’re all going overboard to make sure [Kate] feels comfortable,” a source explained, via OK!. “Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.

“They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,” the source continued.

Princess Charlotte is even said to have arranged a special activity for her mother to help her recover, with the source claiming that the eight-year "organised a spa day" for Kate.

"She needs to rest," the source continued. "But Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”

Based on the current medical advice, the Princess of Wales is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, but it is not officially known when she will make her first public appearance.

We will continue to update this story.