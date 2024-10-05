A teenage cancer patient has opened up about meeting the "kind and genuine" Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this month, returning to public duty after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Princess Kate explained in a statement to announce her gradual return to work, following her cancer recovery. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she later continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The 42-year-old mother of three has taken part in a few outings since completing her treatment, with her scaled-back engagements seemingly reserved at present for the causes close to her heart.

This was proven on Wednesday when the Princess of Wales surprised a young cancer patient and her family with a private meeting.

Liz Hatton, 16, has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, and given between six months and three years to live. As a keen amateur photographer, Hatton created a bucket list of unforgettable photography jobs she would like to experience in her lifetime - something Kensington Palace reached out to help her with.

The royal family asked Hatton to photograph an investiture ceremony this week, carried out by Prince William. And after the ceremony, she and her family were surprised by a private meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"None of us were really expecting it necessarily - except for my little brother apparently!” Hatton explained on BBC Radio 4's Today programme. "Talking to them was amazing ‘cause it was like talking to anyone, like just a normal person. There was no sort of grandeur about them, there was just humanity and kindness."

"Such lovely, genuine and kind people," she later added, captioning a photograph of her and Princess Kate sharing a hug on her Instagram. "I'm over the moon that my family and I had this experience."

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted photographs of the special meeting to social media, writing a rare personal message to the 16-year-old.

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both," read the royal couple's touching tribute. "Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C."