Prince William explains how Kate’s “naughty” sense of humour is the perfect match for him

Prince William and Kate Middleton are possibly one of the most talked about couples in the world. And from their relocation to Windsor to their sweet family moments with George, Charlotte and Louis, the Cambridges make non-stop headlines.

This week however, it was their relationship that made news, with a resurfaced quote from Prince William about his wife’s sense of humour doing the rounds.

Kate and William met during their student days at St Andrew’s University, and it is here that their relationship blossomed. This is something that the Duke of Cambridge has credited to their shared sense of humour.

The quote in question came about during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s engagement interview back in 2o10, seeing the couple answer all of the nation’s burning questions.

“We met at university – at St Andrew’s – and we were friends for over a year first,” Prince William told ITV news of their sweet love story in the televised interview.

He continued: “It just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle. Had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just, you know, had a really good time.”

But it was Kate and William’s cheeky sense of humour that really turned the pair from just friends to something more.

“She’s got a really naughty sense of humour which kind of helps me because I’ve got a very dirty sense of humour. So it was good fun, we had a really good laugh. And then things happened.”

They do say laughter is the key to the heart, and twelve years later the pair are still happily married.

Kate admits that when she first met her now husband “she went bright red” and was “very shy.”

Creating a close-knit family like her own was important to them both, and now years later, the couple has three gorgeous children.

George, Charlotte and Louis play an important part in the couple’s life, even sometimes taking away the limelight, with Prince Louis’ reaction going viral during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It appears the whole family has a fantastic sense of humour.