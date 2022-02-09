Kate Middleton has revealed what she wished she’d known as a new mum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

During a visit to a London parenting group, the Duchess learned some interesting facts about early years development

Being a new mum is a huge learning curve for anybody, from learning to understand your baby’s needs to adjusting to new sleeping patterns.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare comment about her own experiences, as the mother of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

During a surprise visit to a community centre for parents in London, Kate, now 40, told volunteers how she wished she’d attended a similar group when she was a new mum.

The Southwark-based centre, called PACT (Parents and Communities Together), runs “Parent University” courses for expectant parents and those with newborn babies.

Kate met with volunteers and attendees from the centre’s weekly MumSpace group.

Leaders Josephine Namusisi-Riley and health visitor Simonette Guerra described how the course dealt with the importance of the early years, including brain and language development, and play.

The Duchess revealed: “As a new mum I would have liked that. I think I would have learned a lot. The importance of play.”

She continued: “What’s so fantastic is seeing the amazing work that’s going on here. That support you’re providing is amazing. The science backs it up.”

The Duchess has a special interest in early years development, as she’s just launched a new arm of the Royal Foundation, the charity she runs with husband Prince William. The Foundation’s new Centre for Early Childhood will focus on research, solutions and campaigns that champion the huge impact our early years can have on the rest of our lives.

News about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s parenting tricks often goes viral, whether it’s their strict response to naughty behaviour or their preference for practical Christmas gifts. With such a down to earth approach to parenting, it’s no wonder their techniques are so popular.