Kate Middleton originally ‘had her heart set on’ a different name for Prince George

And it's not Louis...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have got the world talking recently as they have been taking part in Zoom calls from the Queen’s Sandringham House rather than Anmer Hall, with the Queen lending the Duke and Duchess her abode to use as an office while she is away. And it was reported just yesterday that the Cambridges will soon be moving house, returning to their London home, Kensington Palace, when schools reopen.

Today it was Kate Middleton who made headlines, as it emerged that when naming her firstborn son (Prince George), there was actually another name that she had her heart set on.

The moniker in question? Alexander.

‘Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair.

‘Kate was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as “our little grape” while she was pregnant, and there was a flurry of betting on possible names.’

The couple did eventually choose to name their firstborn son George, but did still include the moniker Alexander as his middle name.

We can’t imagine Prince George as an Alexander now!