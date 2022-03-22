Kate Middleton is “more regal than the royal family”, according to a royal expert 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royal fans have been loving the Duchess' style while on tour in the Caribbean with Prince William

For the first time since before the pandemic, Kate Middleton and Prince William are on a royal tour, travelling across Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As is often the case when the couple are out and about, Kate’s effortless style has been the centre of attention. Many royal fans have taken to social media to praise a stunning magenta dress by the Vampire’s Wife, her “Lara Croft” style outfit and a dress in the colours of the Belize flag.

Thanks to Kate’s natural elegance, author Tom Quinn has suggested that the Duchess is even “more regal” than the Royal Family.

In an interview on Channel 5’s Royal documentary, Kate: Our Queen in Waiting, Quinn commented on a photo taken of the Duchess at Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

“An elegant Katherine Walker dress coat with the bow on the shoulder, the netting in the hair and the incredibly glossy hair,” said Quinn. “She has a kind of poise, almost a stillness, so I think all the focus, without her really trying, was on her. She almost looked more regal than the Royal Family.”

The author continued: “What a paradox that was, especially seeing as she wasn’t born into it”.

Kate was born into an upper-middle-class family with ties to the British aristocracy on her father’s side. Her parents Michael and Carole Middleton sent all three of their children — including Kate’s younger siblings Pippa and James — to Marlborough College, one of the UK’s most prestigious boarding schools.

When Kate arrived at Marlborough College, it has been said that she was “quiet” and “thin and pale”, having been picked on at her previous day school Downe House in Berkshire.

However, it wasn’t long before she made plenty of friends at Marlborough College, where she was voted the “most likely to be loved by everybody” in the school yearbook.

Kate was equally popular when she went on to St. Andrew’s University in Scotland, where Prince William was also studying. Kate soon caught William’s eye, allegedly while out for a morning jog before breakfast.

We can only guess whether William knew back then just how well Kate would take to her future role as Duchess.