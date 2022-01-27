A morning run and muesli — a royal expert reveals the details of when William met Kate 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The pair soon learned they had more in common than their choice of cereal

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relationship is often described as a fairytale romance, and it’s easy to see why. The couple famously met at the University of St Andrew’s, before getting married in 2011 and going on to have their three adorable children, Charlotte, George and Louis.

A royal expert revealed more about how they met. Writing for Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholls explained that the pair were both residents at St Salvator’s, one of St Andrew’s 11 halls of residence. Kate often went for a run in the mornings, and would arrive at the dining hall for a late breakfast.

Every morning William and his friends sat at the same table, and he quickly clocked Kate. After a few weeks, he plucked up the courage to invite her to sit with them.

Despite the fact a fry up was always on the menu at St Salvator’s, both William and Kate resisted temptation. “Health-conscious like his father, William would choose muesli and fruit, as did Kate,” wrote Royal Expert Katie Nicholls in Vanity Fair.

Getting to know each other over this wholesome breakfast choice, the couple discovered how much they had in common.

“Kate was a country girl who loved playing sports and was a keen swimmer, like William,” wrote Katie. “She was also a good skier and, just like William, had enjoyed a gap year traveling around the world before going to St Andrews.”

Kate and William originally took the same course at St Andrew’s, History of Art, before William changed to Geography. Katie explained: “If William had a scheduling conflict, Kate would take notes for him, and at the end of the day they would catch up over a drink in the common room, where the floor-to-ceiling Georgian windows looked onto the tidy gardens.”

Now, more than 20 years later, the couple appear to be going as strong as ever. Given we know they enjoy indulging in the odd takeaway, we hope they occasionally treat themselves to a fry up these days too.