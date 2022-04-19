Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

As the Prince secretly meets with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.

Last week Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle visited the Queen on their way to a public appearance at The Invictus Games.

It’s believed to be the first time the couple have seen Her Majesty for a private meeting since they stepped down as senior Royals in 2020.

Apparently. during the meeting, Her Majesty offered Prince Harry one major olive branch.

Wondering what that may be? Speaking to the BBC after the hush-hush meeting, Prince Harry shared that the Queen’s expressed her support for the teams at the Games.

Not just that, but it was also shared that the Prince and Meghan have been invited to attend her upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

The four-day event is set to begin on Thursday 2nd June 2022 and will see the UK commemorate the Queen’s spending 70 years on the throne.

It is thought that Her Majesty invited the couple herself and senior Royal aides have said that the invitation is a symbolic olive branch after a tumulous few years.

Whether or not they will stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony and have any official role in the celebration is yet to be officially confirmed, but it’s thought that they’d be supporting in an unofficial capacity.

Again, aides have described the move as a “leap of faith” from Her Majesty in a bid to keep family peace and spend valuable quality time together. Several others have remarked that the Jubilee celebrations might indeed mark the final family celebration while the Queen is on the throne, making the move even more significant.

When The Queen will meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, is still yet to be confirmed. Harry and Meghan are currently locked in a row about personal protection after losing theirs when they stepped down. They are thought to be taking no risks but travelling with the children without it.

Fun fact: Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning Queen of England, another fact that makes the upcoming Jubilee – and subsequent four day weekend – all the more memorable.

Now, the all-important question: what will you be doing to celebrate the weekend?

Additional reporting by Georgia Rhodes