It's no coincidence Harry and Meghan are popular in America, author claims

They're a modern couple

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Prince Harry was just revealed to be Americans' favourite royal, according to a new survey (via Express).

Next in the popularity ranks were Princess Kate, followed by Prince William, then Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, a Newsweek poll from April showed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were gaining back their popularity after a drop following the release of their Netflix docuseries back in December.

For one royal author, there's a very good reason why the Sussexes ranked so high in this new survey, and why American people are rallying back to their side — and it has to do with their personal and professional choices in recent years.

"Harry and Meghan are far more popular in America because they are a very modern couple and they deal with modern issues," author Clive Irving said (via Express).

"Both of them are involved in issues that really matter but Harry in particular pays a lot of attention to the care of former military people that have suffered from various stresses."

Here, Clive is likely referring to Prince Harry's work with The Invictus Games, which see wounded servicemen and women compete in a series of sporting events every year.

The royal couple also champion many causes such as mental health, the environment, and education, among others — all of which are likely to resonate with many people these days.

Clive went as far as to imply that, for Americans, Harry and Meghan are much more representative of the monarchy than the new King and Queen.

"Americans have come to see the monarchy much more like Harry and Meghan than Charles and Camilla," he claimed.

It's also worth noting that Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy a similar level of popularity to the Sussexes in America, likely for many of the same reasons. Between them, William and Kate advocate for such issues as mental health, early childhood welfare and addiction, among many others.

