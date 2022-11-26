Kate Middleton has big plans to build a 'healthier and happier society' to benefit early years

The Princess of Wales (opens in new tab)never fails to warm our hearts when she is pictured playing with her three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, but also when she interacts with youngsters at royal engagements.

But Kate Middleton wants more to be done to protect other young children, as she fears "not enough is being done" to nurture the younger generations, and she has big plans to do so.

The 40-year-old royal has previously spoken out about motherhood, and how paramount the early years are for children to develop.

Kate - who was formerly known as the Duchess of Cambridge - is "determined" to highlight the importance of building a safe environment for young children, and un turn create a "healthier and happier society for future generations."

Writing in The Telegraph, Kate said: "There are fantastic examples of what can be achieved when we recognise the unique potential of early childhood and build a safe and loving world around a child.

“But not enough is being done. That is why I am determined to continue to shine a light on this issue and to do everything I can to secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years for the youngest members of our society - they are, after all, our future.

"I'm more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life."

Kate also believes making these changes, and providing the necessary support to young children, will stand in good stead for the future, and potentially combat major societal issues, including homelessness and violence.

She added: "If we are going to tackle the sorts of complex challenges we face today like homelessness, violence and addiction, so often underpinned by poverty and poor mental health, we have to fully appreciate those most preventative years and do everything we can to nurture our children and those who care for them.

“We have an incredible opportunity, armed with all we now know as a result of the work of dedicated scientists, researchers and practitioners, to make a huge difference to the mental and physical health of generations to come.”

Kate's statement is not the first time she has campaigned for this issue, as for the last decade, if not longer, she has backed the importance of early years development.

Cast your mind back to Kate's appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby back in 2020, in which Kate discussed her mum guilt and the importance of a child's early years.

In 2021 she launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to raise awareness and take action to educate and support the nation on the importance of early years.

As part of her campaign the Princess will visit Boston for a three-day trip next week to support her husband on the Prince of Wales' Earthshot Prize, and continue to spread the message.

Next year there are plans in place for another campaign as part of the project.