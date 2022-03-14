Prince Harry to attend The Invictus Games in Holland this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry has confirmed he will be attending The Invictus Games next month – but the royal family are rumoured to be disappointed by the decision.

Harry, 37, founded The Invictus Games, and hosts an international sporting event for servicemen and women, who are wounded or inured, to take part in.

The event is set to run for one week from 16 April to 22 April, and this year it will take place in Holland.

Harry confirmed it was back on this year, after being postponed due to COVID-19, in a video clip of him wearing a full orange co-ord, complete with shorts, a t-shirt and hat.

Speaking in Dutch in the video, he said: “See you soon in The Hague.”

However, Prince Harry’s decision to attend The Invictus Games, but pass on the Memorial Service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip, on 29 March, due to fears for his safety while travelling, is believed to have not gone down well with the royal family.

Westminster Abbey is set to host a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who tragically passed away in April last year. The service will commemorate Philip’s relationship with London’s Westminster Abbey

A source told The Sun: “It is such a shame that he will miss his grandfather’s memorial service. It was supposed to be a time for the family to all come together to remember a great man.

“It was also hoped that the Queen would meet his daughter Lilibet for the first time and that would make it even more of a special occasion.

“Now none of that will go ahead – yet he is willing to travel to Holland for the Invictus Games, which is only 300-miles away.

“It will certainly raise eyebrows and most probably hurt feelings.”

Harry had previously applied for a judicial review of a decision, made by the Home Office, not allowing him to personally pay for police protection for him and his family when they are in the UK.

And he aims to fund the security himself, instead of using taxpayers money.

Despite wanting to visit the UK, he fears returning returning home will be too dangerous for him and his family, a legal representative has previously shared.