The down-to-earth names Prince George and Princess Charlotte use at school 

Apparently, the kids go by non-royal names when they’re at school to help them fit in with the other children

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always made it clear that they want their kids to have the most normal upbringing possible. Whether it’s the strict rules they use when Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis act up, or the fact they avoid buying the kids lavish Christmas presents, the couple’s parenting approach is decidedly down to earth.

Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, both attend Thomas’ in Battersea, and while they are at school they do not use their royal titles. This means that the other children know them as simply “George Cambridge” and “Charlotte Cambridge”.

The idea is that this will help them feel like the other kids, drawing less attention to the fact that George is set to be King and Charlotte a senior figure of the royal family.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry followed the same rule when they were at school, where they were known as William and Harry Wales. The boys must have been happy using their dads’ title as their surname, as they continued to use this name throughout their years in the military.

While she may be known as Charlotte Cambridge at school, apparently Kate Middleton calls her daughter “Lottie” when they’re at home. A fellow mum, named Laura-Ann, got chatting to the Duchess during a trip to Northern Ireland. Sharing her experience on Instagram, Laura-Ann said Kate used the name “Lottie” when referring to her daughter.

At Thomas’ school, there are further measures in place to make sure George and Charlotte are treated as equal to the rest of the students.

The £18,915 a year school, where George is currently in year four and Charlotte in year two, lives by the motto ‘Be Kind’. The children are taught its special values: kindness, courtesy, honesty, respect, perseverance, independence, confidence, leadership, humility and being givers, not takers.

The students are also not allowed to have best friends. Thomas’ claims this rule stops any child from feeling left out — and we imagine also helps prevent playground cliques.

“There’s a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out invites in class,” explained Loose Women panelist and former Royal Correspondent, Jane Moore.

It’s possible this approach appealed to Kate Middleton in particular, who is said to have been bullied when she was at school. Either way, it’s a lovely policy and a great lesson for the students on the importance of inclusivity.