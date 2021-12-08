The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very strict when it comes to their children’s presents

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let’s hope there’s no disappointments on Christmas day

As many parents scramble to purchase the toys at the top of their kid’s Christmas lists this year, a royal expert has suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be taking a different approach.

Speaking to OK!, Katie Nicholl explained that the Duke and Duchess prefer “practical gifts” for their children George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3.

The royal expert said: “George enjoys his iPad at school, both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy and, like most children, there probably are technical gadgets and such like on their wish list. I’m sure they’re not going to want for anything, but when it comes to technology and screens, they are careful not to spoil them with extravagant gifting.”

Katie also suggested the kinds of gifts the Cambridge’s would be buying their kids. “If it is something that happens to be a computer game or something like that then they are cautious of screen time so it could be a more practical gift,” she said. “One year William gave Kate a pair of binoculars, so that’s the sort of gift they appreciate. It’s something that can be used outdoors or something that will last forever and isn’t just a passing phase or fad.”

Meanwhile, the children’s maternal grandmother Carole Middleton has hinted at the fun-filled Christmas that she is planning for them.

Underneath a photo of two Santa toys on the Party Pieces Instagram page — the party accessory business which she runs — Carole wrote: “I’m going to need a few of these cheeky chaps this December, to hide around the house and make my grandchildren laugh. As much as I love immaculate decorations, we can’t be too serious at Christmas!”

It sounds like the three young royals are in for a treat after all.