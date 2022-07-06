Did Prince William just nearly swear on TV? Royal fans are divided

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was a very tense moment...

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, were caught on camera in the stands at Wimbledon yesterday. The Duchess stunned viewers in an azure blue polka dot dress, but her outfit wasn’t the only thing that got people talking about the royals.

The Gentleman’s Singles quarter-final match — between Brit Cameron Norrie and Belgium’s David Goffin — was a particularly tense one. Both William and his wife could be seen grimacing, and at one point William appeared to mouth the words: “Oh no, no, not…F…”

The cameras cut away before the future King finished his sentence, with viewers left to guess at the word on his lips.

“He would never use the f word,” wrote one royal fan on Twitter. Others suggested alternatives to the f bomb, such as “for goodness sake”, “flipping hell” and “fudge”.

However, a majority of those Tweeting about the topic said they were convinced a swear word had slipped out — with many of them delighted to see it.

“Can’t be unseen! So glad he’s human.” wrote one Tweeter. “Definitely a man of the people! Nice!” said another.

After Cameron Norrie’s win, the Cambridges took to Twitter themselves to congratulate him. “What a match! Just brilliant @cam_norrie,” they posted, along with a photo of the winning player.

They later added: “What a day of tennis! Fantastic to be back @Wimbledon today and wonderful to see @Cam_Norrie flying the flag in the singles!”

