Charlotte and Louis' football photo actually had a sweet hidden message

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had their hearts broken along with the rest of the country on Sunday night when Spain defeated England in the Euros final.

After their parents Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet picture of the two youngest Wales children taking in the match on Instagram, one body language expert has found hidden significance in the little ones' posture.

"It shows two small fans sitting as hunched with tension and absorbed in every moment as the rest of the UK," Judi James told The Sun about the picture.

"It’s identifiable body language that shows how the 'beautiful game' of football is a great leveller when it comes to shared emotions and experiences, whether you’re watching in a palace or on a big screen in the park."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Judi also explained that you can tell from the photo how close this brother and sister are.

"The way Charlotte and Louis are leaning together with their eyes on the screen in a mirrored pose gives us a glimpse of the sibling unity, too," she said.

"Looking fascinated and full of expectation they show the answer to the question 'Where’s Louis?' that fans have been asking all weekend.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans were asking where Louis was because Princess Charlotte accompanied her mum Kate to the Wimbledon final on Sunday, while their older brother Prince George flew to Germany with dad William to watch the Euros final in person.

Sadly, England lost this battle, with Spain leading 2-1 after 90 minutes.

After the defeat, William — who is president of the Football Association — wrote on Instagram Stories: "This time it just wasn't meant to be. We're all still so proud of you. Onwards @england."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prince William / Instagram)

And when Gareth Southgate announced his resignation as England manager on Tuesday, William wrote a heartfelt message to him on social media.

"Gareth, I want to thank you - not as the President of the FA, but as an @England fan," the Prince of Wales said.

"Thank you for creating a team that stands shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest in 2024. Thank you for showing humility, compassion, and true leadership under the most intense pressure and scrutiny. And thank you for being an all-round class act. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. W."

William is a lifelong football fan, a supporter of Aston Villa, and has clearly instilled the love of the sport in his three children.