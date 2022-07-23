Prince Harry has been granted permission to challenge security decisions

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It all started in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the royal family, and ditched their royal duties, in favour of setting up life together in America in 2020.

The couple reportedly “underestimated” life without the royal family, as once they left the Duke of Sussex has claimed there was no security for him or his family, including his two children Archie and Lilibet, despite offering to pay for personal protection.

The decision ruled he would not receive “the same degree” of protection when in the UK, which he received as a full-time working royal, when he stepped down from royal duties.

The 37-year-old royal has been battling to change this for the safety of his family since.

Video you may like:

Now, he has given permission to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over the security arrangements, as he wants the decision not allowing him to pay for police protection when visiting the UK to be reviewed, the BBC has reported.

Harry’s challenge concerns the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which comes under the Home Office’s management.

The judicial review will assess the lawfulness of the decision, or action, made by a public body, which includes the Home Office.

On Friday 22 July, the High Court judge confirmed the case could go ahead, and accepted “part” of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review of the decision made in February 2020.

Judge, Mr Justice Swift, said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”

Harry has won the right to challenge “in part” how reasonable RAVEC’s decision regarding the level of protection, as well as the lack of transparency around the committee’s decision-making process and policies.

We will continue to keep you updated on this.