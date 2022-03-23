This politician once accidentally ate the royal dog biscuits in front of the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Apparently, the “unusual dark biscuits” were rather enjoyable with cheese

The Queen is famously a dog lover. In fact she often brings her corgis along to royal engagements, where they’ve been known to interrupt or growl at her visitors.

We can’t imagine they were best pleased when, back in 2008, the former Labour Home Secretary tucked into their biscuits.

While sitting next to Her Majesty during a visit to Windsor Castle, Alan Johnson mistook the corgis’ snacks for cheese biscuits.

Almost 15 years later, royal biographer Robert Hardman has detailed the mishap in his new book, the Queen of Our Times. He claims that the minister was enjoying pieces of cheese paired with the “unusual dark biscuits” before his colleague Paul Murphy explained they’d been laid out for the corgis.

Earlier this month, Mr Johnson, who served as Labour MP from 1997 to 2017, broke his silence about the event.

During his appearance on Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch, Mr Johnson was asked about his experiences dining with the Queen.

He said: “I did make a faux pas. She was there. There were cheese and biscuits. Her Majesty was tossing some biscuits to the dogs, to the corgis.”

He continued: “I didn’t see that, and I took one of those biscuits and put some cheese on it and ate it and was told, ‘I hate to tell you, but they are for the dogs’.”

The Queen currently has three dogs: Candy and Muick, who are both dorgis (a corgi-dachshund cross) and Lissy, an award-winning cocker spaniel named after the Queen herself.

The lucky hounds are known for being spoiled by their doting owner. It’s said they enjoy a fillet of steak and chicken breast every evening for dinner, delivered by a footman, as well as their own quarters of the palace.

Sadly, due her current mobility problems, it’s believed the Queen hasn’t been able to walk the dogs herself for the past six months. We hope Her Majesty is well enough to be back outside with her faithful companions as soon as possible.