In partnership with OWOW/ANSWR

Team Marie Claire has always been intrigued by in-salon keratin treatments but we’ve been put off trying them due to the high price tag. So when we first came across OWOW we were thrilled to share their multi-award-winning at-home treatment with you. As the brand re-brands to ANSWR they’re celebrating the new name and aesthetic with a celebratory discount of 20% off everything on site with an exclusive extra 10% discount for Marie Claire readers. Simply enter code ‘MARIECLAIRE10’ when you check out to redeem the full 30% off offer.

ANSWR’s revolutionary, chemical-free-at-home treatment has a cult following with hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers proudly sharing their transformation photos and videos. All attesting to the brand’s multi-award-winning hair treatments and their ability to add glossy shine and smooth frizz. A recent survey of over 600, 98% of customers shared that they’d recommend the brand’s products to their friends.

Entirely vegan and entirely cruelty-free ANSWR‘s signature at-home keratin treatment kit usually retails at £39.90 (just £27.93 when our exclusive discount code ‘MARIECLAIRE10’ is used alongside the current site-wide discount). With glossy, smooth results (lasting up to three months) after one easy at-home application. Whilst most in-salon treatments use animal-derived keratins ANSWR‘s exclusive VeratinTechTM technology is a 100% vegan keratin which when combined with gentle acids helps control frizz and seal cuticles whilst also balancing the pH of your hair to restore softness and shine. Founder Georgiana Grudinschi perfected the formula for OWOW (now ANSWR) aged just 27 out of her own exasperation at the price tag and toxic chemicals used during in-salon treatments. Many keratin brands contain formaldehyde. ANSWR provided an accessible, safe and more time-efficient process with a formaldehyde-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and silicone-free product.

“I want to celebrate hassle-free beauty solutions that enable everyone to take control over their beauty routines and express themselves freely” shared ANSWR founder Georgiana Grudinschi.

Shop the full ANSWR Keratin collection here and share your results with us by tweeting us at @marieclaireuk.