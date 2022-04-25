In partnership with OWOW/ANSWR
Team Marie Claire has always been intrigued by in-salon keratin treatments but we’ve been put off trying them due to the high price tag. So when we first came across OWOW we were thrilled to share their multi-award-winning at-home treatment with you. As the brand re-brands to ANSWR they’re celebrating the new name and aesthetic with a celebratory discount of 20% off everything on site with an exclusive extra 10% discount for Marie Claire readers. Simply enter code ‘MARIECLAIRE10’ when you check out to redeem the full 30% off offer.
SHOP: Save 30% on keratin treatments at ANSWR
ANSWR’s revolutionary, chemical-free-at-home treatment has a cult following with hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers proudly sharing their transformation photos and videos. All attesting to the brand’s multi-award-winning hair treatments and their ability to add glossy shine and smooth frizz. A recent survey of over 600, 98% of customers shared that they’d recommend the brand’s products to their friends.
“I want to celebrate hassle-free beauty solutions that enable everyone to take control over their beauty routines and express themselves freely” shared ANSWR founder Georgiana Grudinschi.
Shop the full ANSWR Keratin collection here and share your results with us by tweeting us at @marieclaireuk.