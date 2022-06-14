In partnership with Nuxe

Whilst it’s expected for us all to have extensive multiple-step skincare routines when it comes to our faces, necks and hands the skin on the remainder of our bodies is often neglected. Life is hectic and we’re all guilty of quickly towel-drying in a hurry post-shower. This isn’t the end of the world but your dry neglected knees and elbows might have something to say about it. Enter, Nuxe and the wonder of body oils.

A French pharmacy favourite and fixture of les salles de bain, Nuxe is a marriage of nature and luxury – whipping the finest natural extracts into decadently textured, heavenly scented formulas that cherish skin and bring some understated chic to your routine. The brand’s ethos of high performance, elegance and sensuality will quickly stop you from skipping some crucial self-care and essential nourishment for the biggest organ in your body.

Their cult body oil is deeply beloved by team Marie Claire and no member more so than our Senior Beauty Editor Katie Thomas who raves about Huile Prodigieuse. Sharing that:

‘Nuxe’s dry oil can be used on your face and body to nourish skin and add a healthy glow. It can even be used on hair if it’s in need of a little TLC.’

A multi-award-winning must-have Huile Prodigieuse is housed in an instantly recognisable square glass bottle. A cocktail of nourishing oils that keep your skin, hair, and cuticles – anywhere and everywhere in need of a little extra T.L.C hydrated and soothed.

So we’re thrilled to share an exclusive 15% discount code with Marie Claire readers. Simply enter code ‘WELCOME‘ when you check out to redeem 15% off everything on-site at Nuxe.