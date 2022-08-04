Get Freida Pinto’s pared-back summer makeup look in 5 simple steps

Here’s how celebrity makeup artist Naoko Scintu concocted cover-worthy summer skin

When we shot Freida Pinto for Marie Claire’s August cover earlier this year, the UK was facing the first of this year’s heat waves. Whilst temperatures rose, Pinto stayed cool in front of the camera as she changed out of McQueen gowns into Victoria Beckham get ups and everything in between.

Whilst the fashion (and flowers) whirled, the Slumdog Millionaire star could rest assured her makeup was staying put – all thanks to Naoko Scintu and her Guerlain collection. Here, we give you a sneak peak into the products, tools and techniques that were used to create Pinto’s perfect glam…

Step 1: Prep your skin

The star arrived on set (the Chelsea Physic Garden, FYI) with cleansed, toned and blemish-free skin, leaving Naoko to finish prepping with two highly effective formulations.

First, the pro makeup artist applied two pumps of Guerlain’s new Abeille Royale Double R Advanced Serum, £156. The rich serum delivered an instant glow and lift to Freida’s complexion, thanks to active AHAs, PHAs and poly fermented honeys.

To help double down on hydration and reduce shine (something you have to steer clear of when in front of a camera), Naoko applied the Mattifying Day Cream, £109. She concentrated more of this product on the T-zone and chin to protect the look from high temperatures. Also from Guerlain’s Abeille Royale range, the moisturiser prevents shine without sacrificing a honey glow.

Step 2: Create your base

Skipping primer, Naoko went straight in with the Parure Gold Gold Radiance Foundation, £65 in the shades Medium Golden and Medium Beige. After combining the two on the back of her hand, Freida’s base was applied with warm fingers to create a barely-there blend.

Pro tip: If you have applied your best foundation with your hands, give the base a once over with a damp beauty sponge. This will even everything out without ruining the natural coverage.

After perfecting Pinto’s complexion, Scintu used the Precious Light Rejuvenating Effect Illuminator, £39 to brighten her under eyes, around the nose and chin.

Step 3: Set the look

Next, Naoko expertly applied two of Guerlain’s Terracotta powder palettes to cut back touch-ups. Below, Violette Serrat, Guerlain’s Creative Director of Makeup shows us how she uses the products:

Back to Freida, first Naoko used the Terracotta Light Glow Powder, £40 for all-over setting. Although the product is traditionally used for pin-pointed bronzing, Scintu opted for a lighter shade and applied the product to the entire look with a large, fluffy brush. Thanks to the mixture of matte, blush, bronzing and luminising shades in the product, Freida’s golden glow was given even more of a kick.

Then, the Terracotta Blooming Bee, £40 was applied to give the base a final flush. Naoko packed the pink blush (from the centre of the pan) onto a more precise tool and swept the product onto Freida’s cheeks.

Step 4: Enhance your eyes

Freida’s eyes and lips were done in five minutes flat. Using the same palette as she did for blush, Naoko blended the matte bronzing powder into Freida’s crease to enhance her brow bone. She then patted the illuminating colour onto the inner corner of her eyelids to brighten and widen her eyes.

Afterwards, Naoko applied a dark brown shade from Guerlain’s Ombre’s G Eyeshadow Quad, £62 in Metal Butterfly to the top and bottom water lines to add volume to the lashes.

The eyes weren’t left there. After all, what’s glam without what Violette calls the “little black dress of your beauty collection”. Naoko used the brand’s new formula, Noir G 24 Hour Intense Volume Curl Mascara, £31, to complete the look.

Finally, Naoko put on a quick swipe of Guerlain’s soon-to-be iconic Kiss Kiss Shine Bloom Lipstick, £32 in the shade Fresh Coral, then patted this down with her fingers.

Step 5: Spritz!

Freida became one with the flower garden thanks to a last minute spritz of the Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver ETD, £83. Combining fig, vetiver, basil and neroli the scent is a woody floral which is whimsical yet powerful, perfect for Pinto.