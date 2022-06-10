This £12 conditioner bought my frazzled hair back to life

We've got an exclusive discount code, so there's never been a better time to stock up on your new hair hero





In partnership with Wild Science

When it comes to hair care, a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work as often a simple shampoo and condition just isn’t enough to rehydrate hair. Whether, like me, you’ve been bleaching your hair for more years than you care to count or have spent the last week lying in the sunshine it’s likely that your hair could do with a little extra TLC. Enter Wild Science’s Smooth Move Bond Restructive Conditioner.

Designed, as the name suggests, to smooth unruly frizz, calm tangles and rehydrate brittle strands. Blended with a restful complex of 4 essential oils, vitamin-rich avocado oil, soothing Marshmallow Extract and moisturising organic Shea Butter it’s infused with antioxidants to rejuvenate dry hair. Paraben and sulphate-free conditioner and made from 95.4% naturally derived ingredients it’s garnered such rave reviews from Team Marie Claire that it was even crowned Best Smoothing Conditioner in our Hair Awards.

So whether you like to indulge in a rich hydrating conditioner with every wash or, once a week use it liberally to rejuvenate your locks making them smoother, sleeker and all-together oh so much easier to tame.

Entirely vegan and organic, naturally derived and cruelty-free Wild Science is the brand to watch. So we’re thrilled to share an exclusive 25% discount code with Marie Claire readers. Simply enter code ‘Smooth‘ when you check out to redeem 25% off everything on site.

Wild Science’s Smooth Move Bond Restructive Conditioner usually retails at £16 giving you a saving of £4 per bottle.

Wild Science is a multi-award-winning British brand is beloved for its vegan, cruelty-free collection and sweet sustainable packaging as much as its silicone, paraben and sulphate-free formulas. Healthy hair starts from the scalp and then as it grows out, cleansing and nourishment are key so don’t stop with the conditioner try the brand’s beloved root range to help strengthen and repair from root to tip.