Whether you’re exercising outdoors or lounging by the pool, La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 SPF50+ has you covered this Summer.

Wearing sunscreen year-round is non-negotiable. But it’s especially important to step up your application in Summer as you spend more time outside basking in the sun’s rays. There are a few factors to consider, though, to ensure you’re getting the highest level of protection.

First and foremost, look for the words “broad spectrum” on your sunscreen. It’s crucial to shield your skin from UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn, as well as ageing UVA rays that can contribute to fine lines, pigmentation, loss of collagen and enlarged pores.

You may also want to look for a formula that doesn’t feel greasy or leave a white cast; the more sensorially pleasing the texture, the more likely you are to slather it on routinely. If you lead an active lifestyle, enjoy exercising outdoors or taking frequent dips in the pool, another consideration would be choosing a formula that is sweat and water resistant.

One of the biggest appeals of La Roche-Posay’s best-selling Anthelios suncare line is that it ticks all of these boxes – and more. A French pharmacy brand owned by L’Oréal, La Roche-Posay is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand in the UK* for its science-first approach and gentle formulas, that are kind on even the most sensitive skin. This includes La Roche-Posay’s latest innovation: the UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ facial sun cream.*

With a lightweight texture, UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave the skin feeling greasy. According to Dr Hiva Fassihi, Consultant Dermatologist, “Anthelios suncare contains an intelligent polymer that locks oils and UV filters inside droplets surrounded with water”.

When applied on the skin, this water evaporates, leaving behind an ultra-thin, even film of UV protection that feels non-greasy in texture.

But UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ has another ace up its sleeve in the form of a new high-tech filter called Mexoryl 400. It is the most efficient UV filter against the most penetrative UV rays**.

“Mexoryl 400 specifically targets the longest UVA rays – wavelengths not efficiently covered by current sunscreens,” explains Dr Fassihi. “Mexoryl 400 is able to prevent long UVA damage deep within the skin, including oxidative stress and DNA damage to skin cells. As a result, this filter is more effective protection against sun rash and photo-ageing in the form of wrinkles and pigmentation.”

Of course, how you apply sunscreen is crucial to how effective the formula is. “Many people wait until they start to burn and then apply sunscreen,” says Dr Fassihi. “By that point, it’s too late and the damage is done.” The golden rule, she says, is to apply a generous layer of SPF50 to all exposed areas at least 20 minutes before going outside. Water-resistant sunscreens like UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ are formulated to stay on the skin when it gets wet but no sunscreen is 100% waterproof. Reapply every two hours throughout the day to enjoy the sun with confidence.

*A+A study of 78 consultant dermatologists Jan-March 2021.)

**Ultra long UVA rays [380-400nm]. UVA causes premature ageing