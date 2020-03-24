Princess Beatrice is now apparently considering a ‘five-person elopement’

Here's everything you need to know...

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 341,334, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen is moving to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and they are refraining from shaking hands, instead opting for an elbow bump or if you’re Prince Charles, a namaste bow. And over in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘observing the quarantine’.

It was the subject of weddings that made the most royal news, as Princess Beatrice was forced to delay her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following the outbreak.

According to reports, due to multiple changes over wedding dates relating to coronavirus, Beatrice and Edoardo are now considering eloping.

Yes, really. According to the Daily Mail, their wedding party may be shrunk down to just five people.

‘Friends say restrictions on large gatherings, and the fear of the impact of coronavirus on the older generation, made the decision inevitable,’ the Daily Mail reported. ‘Now the couple are deciding what they will do.’

The publication continued: ‘Extraordinarily, they are weighing up the possibility of a behind-closed-doors ‘elopement’-style wedding that will feature just five people: the bride, groom, priest, and two witnesses. They would then throw the party to end all parties some months hence, when all is back to normal.’

The royal family has not yet commented.