Princess Beatrice finally opens up about her ‘magical’ wedding

Princess Beatrice surprised the world earlier this year when it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony on 17 July 2020.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, and the Queen and Prince Philip said to have found the day particularly special, marking the last of the weddings of their older royal grandchildren.

The biggest talking point was Princess Beatrice’s special wedding dress – recycled from the Queen’s wardrobe – something she opened up about recently, calling it an ‘honour’ to wear.

This week, Princess Beatrice made news again for opening up about the big day as a royal fan account, The Duchess of Wonderland, shared a photograph of a hand-written thank you note from the happy couple, alongside an official wedding photograph.

‘Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent to us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge,’ reads the note in Beatrice’s handwriting. ‘Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families. We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much.’

The message concluded: ‘Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life. Beatrice and Edo x.’

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!