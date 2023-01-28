Prince Harry to attend major influential event just weeks after the release of memoir Spare
Prince Harry's next public appearance will be at a two-day summit in America in March just weeks after Spare memoir
Prince Harry (opens in new tab) recently released his tell-all memoir Spare, as well as a Netflix series Harry and Meghan, followed by an ITV interview with Tom Bradby.
In all three forms, the 38-year-old royal spoke about his childhood, reasons for quitting the royal family, and his new life in America with wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet. (opens in new tab)
The memoir, as well as Netflix series, have caused quite the stir, with mentions of an alleged fight between Prince William and Harry (opens in new tab), using experimental drugs (opens in new tab), as well as how King Charles delivered the news his late mother, Princess Diana, had passed away.
Now, Harry's next public appearance will see the father-of-two be a guest speaker at a two-day summit for business leaders, which will take place in San Francisco, America, on 7 and 8 March.
The Mirror Online (opens in new tab)has reported tickets for the event fetch a whopping $995.
During the two-day event, Uplift, guests will learn "firsthand from renowned leaders, luminaries and researchers about how human transformation is key to building a thriving business today, and tomorrow."
Harry will be talking from the viewpoint of his role as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, which he joined in 2021 to raise awareness around mental health.
The programme of events state: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist."
Though it is unknown exactly what Harry will discuss at the event, it is set to be an inspiring occasion with prestigious and influential leaders.
A representative from BetterUp, who will be hosting the event, said: "The immersive summit will feature the exchange of ideas and inspirational conversations delivering unparalleled insights for leaders around talent retention, growth and how to best enable managers to lead high-performing teams through the current climate of change and uncertainty.
"The event will also explore the latest trends in AI, research around resilient workforces, the intersection of wellbeing and performance, and ultimately how to foster human transformation at scale."
Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.
