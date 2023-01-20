Meghan Markle's friend has broken her silence after the release of Spare

Jessica Mulroney has broken her silence following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

In a move that was bound to be analysed by royal watchers everywhere, Meghan Markle's "unofficial maid of honour" posted a photo from Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding on Instagram this week, with no context as to why she was digging it out of the archives, and why now.

In the picture, Jessica poses with three other grinning guests, including Suits star Abigail Spencer, as reported by Yahoo!.

Jessica did not include a caption. She also disabled the comments as well as the like count.

The move has been interpreted to mean that Jessica is throwing her support behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the release of Harry's explosive book.

Though it wasn't confirmed, there were reports that Meghan and Jessica had distanced themselves in 2020 after influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of "taking offence" at a Black Lives Matter video, among other things.

That's why it's particularly significant that the Canadian fashion stylist has chosen to apparently support Harry and Meghan in public, despite their rumoured feud.

This isn't the first time a photo of Harry and Meghan's wedding posted by Jessica has made headlines. In 2020, she decided to delete a pic from the royal event, which prompted fans to wonder whether this was a nod to the end of their friendship.

Indirectly responding via another Instagram post at the time, Jessica wrote: "People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for three years.

"I'm tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups... stop acting like teenagers. Real women don't put down other women."

It's unclear at this stage whether Jessica and Meghan are on speaking terms or not these days.