Once Considered "Dated", This '70s-Inspired Skirt Is Back—And the Coolest Women I Know Are Wearing It

If you were to peek into my Net-a-Porter wishlist, one brand would appear more than most: Dries Van Noten. The bold and colourful shoes, the printed dresses, the beautifully packaged lipsticks and perfumes all snapped up rather quickly by many a maximalist. This season, though, one piece is proving more popular than the rest: the printed silk wrap skirt. And versatility is its great pulling point.
By versatile, I don't simply mean a flip flop for daytime and a heel come evening. I mean it can genuinely be worn anywhere, any way, which is precisely what makes it one of the most interesting finds of the moment. On a winter's day at the office, a knee-high boot and a high-necked jumper will pair perfectly. On a mid-summer holiday, a sandal and a swimsuit slot in without a second thought. And for a fancy dinner, a tucked-in shirt, strappy heel and statement earrings will have the same skirt destined for a seat at the long-stretching bar.
So it's little surprise that so many impeccably dressed women are weaving it into their wardrobes—particularly when it comes in a swathe of prints, colours and lengths. Although the sudden surge in popularity does mean the decision often comes down to what's left in stock rather than personal preference.
Below, a handful of our favourite Dries Van Noten wrap skirts and their similar-style counterparts. Consider it the easiest way to liven up a wardrobe, whatever the season.
Shop Dries Van Noten Wrap Skirts
Dries Van Noten
Printed Silk Wrap Skirt in Multicoloured
The key to styling darker earthy tones is to juxtapose with unexpected bright accessories such as white and yellow.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Long Wrap Scarf-Skirt
As part of the Autumn/Winter 26 collection, this 100% silk scarf wrap skirt combines key autumnal colours and prints. A dark floral, deep tartan and red scarf print, included.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Scarfy Printed Silk Midi Wrap Skirt
For a brighter, more summer-ready shade, consider this red abstract polka dot print wrap skirt crafted from 100% silk.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Long Wrap Scarf-Skirt
Hitting the mid-calf, this elongated midi skirt will work just as well with flip flops as it will a knee-high boot, court shoe or mule.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Printed Wrap Skirt
The Dries Van Noten wrap skirts come in a handful of lengths, the mini being one of the most popular. Whether worn alone or on top of trousers, this bold print will liven up any look.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Gabrinas Printed Satin Wrap Mini Skirt
One of the key pulling points of the wrap skirts is that they're designed to span every size, meaning it will adapt to your changing body shape for as long as it's in your wardrobe.
Dries Van Noten
Printed Silk Wrap Skirt in Multicoloured
A big floral fan? This 100% silk red, black and brown pencil-skirt shape feels especially fitting for more formal environments.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Print Satin Mini Skirt
The styling of this mini wrap skirt proves just how well it can enhance any outfit, whether worn alone or as an accent over an already striking look. Combining navy, purple, orange, cream and blue shades, you'll never struggle to find items to pair it with.
Shop Similar Printed Wrap Skirts
If you love the 70s-inspired wrap skirt but would rather not buy the Dries Van Noten style, there are plenty of other brands to turn to, from Alémais's fish-printed sarong to H&M's monochrome wraparound.
Autograph
Colour Block Midaxi Wrap Skirt
If you're looking to buy into a piece that will work now through to autumn, this M&S skirt ticks all the boxes.
Alemais
Fish Sticks Sarong Skirt
Few brands do summer style quite like Alémais and this fish print sarong proves why. Crafted from 100% linen, it fares especially well in warm weather.
RAT & BOA
Rheta Skirt
The abstract animal print of this wraparound skirt make it especially easy to style, especially with the neutral colourway. Although it's not a true wraparound design, just crafted in the appearance of one.
Ted Baker
Polka Dot Knot Detail Midi Skirt
H&M
Printed Wrap Skirt
H&M is always one of the first places to turn to for trend-led pieces on the high street. This black and white wraparound skirt is also available in a more vibrant floral pattern, although it's already selling out.
La DoubleJ
Sarong Printed Cotton Muslin Wrap Skirt in Multicoloured
Crafted from 100%, this la Double J wrap maxi skirt is slightly heavier in weight than the typical silk styles.
GANNI
Printed Midi Wrap Skirt
Ganni's wrap skirt combines two key summertime prints: florals and tiger stripes. Unexpected and absolutely eye-catching.