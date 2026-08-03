Once Considered "Dated", This '70s-Inspired Skirt Is Back—And the Coolest Women I Know Are Wearing It

If you were to peek into my Net-a-Porter wishlist, one brand would appear more than most: Dries Van Noten. The bold and colourful shoes, the printed dresses, the beautifully packaged lipsticks and perfumes all snapped up rather quickly by many a maximalist. This season, though, one piece is proving more popular than the rest: the printed silk wrap skirt. And versatility is its great pulling point.

By versatile, I don't simply mean a flip flop for daytime and a heel come evening. I mean it can genuinely be worn anywhere, any way, which is precisely what makes it one of the most interesting finds of the moment. On a winter's day at the office, a knee-high boot and a high-necked jumper will pair perfectly. On a mid-summer holiday, a sandal and a swimsuit slot in without a second thought. And for a fancy dinner, a tucked-in shirt, strappy heel and statement earrings will have the same skirt destined for a seat at the long-stretching bar.

So it's little surprise that so many impeccably dressed women are weaving it into their wardrobes—particularly when it comes in a swathe of prints, colours and lengths. Although the sudden surge in popularity does mean the decision often comes down to what's left in stock rather than personal preference.

Below, a handful of our favourite Dries Van Noten wrap skirts and their similar-style counterparts. Consider it the easiest way to liven up a wardrobe, whatever the season.

Shop Dries Van Noten Wrap Skirts

Shop Similar Printed Wrap Skirts

If you love the 70s-inspired wrap skirt but would rather not buy the Dries Van Noten style, there are plenty of other brands to turn to, from Alémais's fish-printed sarong to H&M's monochrome wraparound.