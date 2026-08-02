Cast your mind back about a decade and you’ll remember celebrities were all sporting a particular look. Pillowy cheeks, snatched jawlines, and lips that arrived in a room before they did. Filler blindness was real and it took years to snap out of it. Some celebrities have since been honest about their overuse of fillers, and have disclosed their decision to dissolve theirs. Courteney Cox spoke openly about reversing her filler, and Kristin Davis, who described being “ridiculed relentlessly” over hers, did the same. While megastar Ariana Grande stopped lip filler in 2018, telling the press she felt she looked overdone.

It took a while for the wider population to follow suit, but as a new, more subtle beauty aesthetic reigns supreme, the decline in popularity of dermal filler has felt notable. And yet filler has not disappeared; it has reinvented itself. Cue a new category of filler that claims to do what its predecessors could not—mimic the flexibility, elasticity and movement of natural facial tissue.

Intriguing, but in this era where biostimulators have become the injectable of choice, the question is whether this is a genuine technological breakthrough or an industry in need of a rebrand.

How We Got Here

Dermal filler is an injectable gel, almost always made from hyaluronic acid, a substance our bodies already produce to keep skin hydrated and structurally supported. Injected into specific areas of the face, it’s traditionally been used to replace lost volume, soften lines and folds, and reshape contours—think the cheeks, lips, jawline, temples, and under-eyes. Sounds great, right? Well, to understand where filler is going, it helps to understand where it went wrong.

“Hyaluronic acid isn’t the problem. It’s still one of the safest, most predictable and most versatile products we have. The issue has been how it’s sometimes been used. For a number of years there was a trend towards bigger lips, fuller cheeks and sharper jawlines, with some patients having repeated treatments before the previous filler had fully settled or broken down. That’s where the overfilled look came from. In my opinion it’s never been the material that’s damaged filler’s reputation; it’s been poor patient selection, poor technique and, quite simply, using too much,” says aesthetic doctor and founder of The Aesthetics Doctor Clinic, Ahmed El Muntasar.

In the UK, the problem was compounded by something the industry has spent years trying to change. Currently, anyone can legally inject dermal filler without medical training or a single qualification. The result has been a proliferation of practitioners working without the anatomical knowledge, emergency protocols or clinical judgment to know when to stop. According to the British College of Aesthetic Medicine’s (BCAM) annual clinical review 2025. 3,002 complications were treated by BCAM members in 2024 alone, of which 67 per cent were caused by non-medical practitioners, and 87 per cent involved dermal fillers.

Filler 2.0 Explained

Traditional hyaluronic acid fillers are crosslinked, meaning the HA chains are chemically bonded together to create a gel that holds its shape. The manufacturing process, which traditionally uses heat to accelerate the reaction, tends to fragment those long HA chains into shorter pieces, which then need more crosslinking to hold together. The result is a stiffer, less mobile product that’s injected into a face that’s constantly moving.

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The next generation, including Teoxane’s RHA range, MaiLi and Evolus Estyme, are all made differently, but what they have in common is that they all preserve the natural long-chain molecular structure of hyaluronic acid. Manufacturers claim this results in a flexible, bouncy, stretchy mesh that mirrors the exact behaviour of natural skin tissue.

Is There a Visible Difference?

As a beauty editor for over two decades, I’ve seen the evolution of filler, and I get why it needs a rebrand. We’ve had ultrasounds prove filler stays put far longer than we were originally told it does. We’ve seen how it migrates into surrounding areas, and how it can create an uneven texture. And it makes sense why these new fillers sound exciting, as the marketing around this new category taps into the natural aesthetic we’re all gravitating towards. It’s this new desire to simply look like a refreshed version of yourself that has got aesthetic beauty junkies ditching filler and opting for the likes of polynucleotides, peptides, and collagen-stimulating injectables and devices instead.

But is the marketing that claims these new fillers behave like our skin tissue actually backed by reality? “In some patients, yes, particularly in areas that move a lot like the lips and around the mouth. The filler can feel softer within the tissue and facial movement may look a little more natural when someone smiles or talks. That said, I think the difference is more subtle than some of the marketing suggests,” believes El Muntasar.

And that’s because the best brands on the market have always formulated their HA fillers slightly differently depending on what area they are intended to be used on. If you’re looking to bolster a weak chin or build cheek support, you need a product that’s firmer and provides more structure. If you’re using filler in the lips, you’ll want it to be softer; the market already has options for that.

“The biggest potential advantage, however, is in highly mobile parts of the face. Areas like the lips, around the mouth and parts of the mid-face naturally stretch and compress thousands of times a day, so having a filler that’s designed to move more naturally can make sense,” says El Muntasar.

And that’s exactly what aesthetics doctor at Reborne Longevity, Jennifer Owens, has seen over the last year and a half as one of the first to get her hands on the Evolus Estyme filler. She says she’s seeing “more natural movement, and a better result from less product,” but she cautions that “patients need to be careful not to assume the product alone does the work; the hands doing the injecting matter enormously.”

Your Injector Matters

All those over-injected faces we’ve seen in Hollywood and social media have one thing in common, and that’s a practitioner who didn’t know when to stop. “Any filler, new or old, can look wrong if it’s placed inappropriately. The dermal filler itself is not what you are paying for when you’re having a treatment like this, you’re paying for the expertise: the diagnosis, the assessment, the appropriate treatment plan from someone who knows what they’re doing,” explains Owens.

For anyone considering filler (new or old), the British College of Aesthetic Medicine’s Vet It Before You Get It campaign is a practical starting point. They provide questions—covering practitioner qualifications, medical supervision, insurance, product sourcing, emergency protocol, and clinic governance—that you can ask before anyone goes near your face.

The Future of Filler

While there has undoubtedly been a shift in what we want to look like, El Muntasar notes he’s “not necessarily seeing fewer people asking about filler. Rather, I’m seeing patients asking for a different type of result. They want subtle improvements. They want people to notice they look well, not to notice they’ve had treatment.” And that’s why filler fear won’t last long, because it’s one of the safest and quickest routes to lifting, supporting and smoothing out the skin.

Marketing aside, what the experts agree on is that the biggest advantage of this new category of filler is how they behave in highly mobile parts of the face. However, there’s still very much a place for sturdier fillers of old.

The pillow-faced era was not the fault of traditional dermal fillers; it was the fault of how they were used. So the question of whether the next chapter looks different will be answered not by new technology alone, but by whether injectors have finally learnt that less is more.