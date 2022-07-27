Prince Charles’ reputation ‘damaged’ by Netflix show clash, claims royal expert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Charles’ reputation has reportedly been “damaged” by recent royal-led Netflix shows.

The Prince of Wales has been at the centre of storylines in The Crown as well as Diana: In Her Own Words, but one royal expert believes both programmes have not portrayed the 73-year-old royal in the best light.

In the 2017 documentary centred on the late Princess Diana, who was married to Charles for 15 years before they divorced in 1996, it captures Prince William and Harry’s mother’s struggles being a part of the royal family.

While The Crown, which has run for four seasons since it first aired in 2016, is based on historical events of the royal family over the years, although the show has come under fire its controversial filming tactics.

Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, Richard Eden, shared his thoughts on Royal Beat as to why it could be damaging Prince Charles, as well as the monarchy more broadly.

He said: “They broadcast The Crown at the same time as Diana: In Her Own Words, which was a really powerful programme.