Victoria and David Beckham set up emergency fund with UNICEF to support Ukraine

Victoria and David Beckham have set up an emergency appeal to help refugees fleeing Ukraine amidst Russia’s invasion.

The former England football captain, who is a longstanding Global Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, has set up the appeal through his 7 Fund with the charity organisation, which the couple have both donated to to help those in need at this heartbreaking time.

The Spice Girls band member and her husband both shared a video of David, 46, on their separate Instagram accounts, urging people to help those seeking refuge and donate as the war wages on.

In the clip, David said: “Like you, I have watched the situation in Ukraine unfold with horror and disbelief. Mothers forced to flee with their children, families torn apart, children pulled from their beds to become refugees overnight.

“With my family safe around me, I felt the helplessness we all share when faced with scenes of such despair.

“As a longtime Global Goodwill Ambassador, I know how experienced UNICEF is at deploying aid in conflict situations.

“They have people on the frontlines as refugees pour over borders to be given shelter in neighbouring countries.

“That’s why this International Women’s Day I’m setting up an emergency appeal through my 7 Fund for UNICEF to help provide immediate aid.

“Victoria and I have made a donation on behalf of our family to kickstart the appeal. We would be so grateful if you could join us to help UNICEF support these innocent children. Please give what you can today.”

UNICEF commented on David’s post, and wrote: “The needs of children in #Ukraine are growing by the minute. Thank you David Beckham, and everyone helping raise urgent funds for families caught up in conflict.”

President Vladimir Putin launched Russia into a multi-pronged attack as it invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on 24 February.

The devastation still continues to tear families apart, killing hundreds of people and has displaced thousands more.

Those wishing to help those in need, can do so to support Ukraine at this heartbreaking time.