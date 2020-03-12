Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirm that they both have been infected with Coronavirus

Here’s everything to know…

Coronavirus was announced to be a pandemic yesterday, with the global case count recently reported at 126,631.

The extremely contagious virus made news this morning as two very famous faces announced that they had been infected – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Taking to his Instagram account, Tom posted a photograph of a medical glove in a bin, alongside his announcement.

‘Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,’ he posted to his 7.1 million followers. ‘Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.’

He continued: ‘Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?’

Concluding his post, Tom and Rita wrote: ‘We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!’

Tom Hanks’ followers commented in their thousands. ‘Get well soon. We love you and your beautiful wife and need you back to full health!!’ posted Josh Gad, while Reese Witherspoon commented, ‘Please take care!’.

We’re sending Tom and Rita our thoughts!