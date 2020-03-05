The Royal Family keeps cracking jokes about Coronavirus and the internet isn’t impressed

Here's everything to know...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s departure to Canada, it’s hardly surprising that the Cambridge family are making non-stop viral news.

This week Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Ireland, and from Kate’s headband game to Prince William’s beer joke, it seems to be all anyone can talk about.

The most notable moment so far was their addressing of Coronavirus, with the outbreak now a global epidemic.

The internet however wasn’t too impressed with what was said, with Prince William reportedly telling National Ambulance Service advance paramedic, Joe Mooney, ‘I bet everyone’s like “I’ve got Coronavirus, I’m dying”, and you’re like “no, you’ve just got a cough”’, going to ask ‘Does it seem quite dramatic about Coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?’

And going on to joke about how many times he and Kate had shook people’s hands on tour, he continued: ‘By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading Coronavirus! Sorry! We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop!’

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, cracked a similar joke during a recent visit to the London Transport museum while stepping into a one-person air raid shelter, joking that she was ‘self-isolating’.

The internet was not impressed, with users taking to Twitter to voice their concerns.

‘It seems the the British Royal family think its a joke’, tweeted one user. Another posted: ‘I think the royal family might do better not to make jokes about a situation which is causing thousands of people a lot of worry and fear. First William, now Camilla. I’m all for a joke but – unless I’ve missed something – last I heard, Coronavirus wasn’t funny.’

The royal family is yet to respond.