The Traitors has just signed on a royal family member for its next season

The Traitors is the most talked-about show of 2024, officially reaching cult classic status after the success of season two.

It was a celebrity version of The Traitors US that got the world talking this week, with a line up for the 2025 season released officially, and unsurprisingly there were some major names.

“After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring - many of them a big surprise," a source reported to The Sun earlier this year.

Among the celebrity faces in the show's upcoming third season, hosted by Alan Cummings, is a British royal family member - the first in the show's history.

The royal in question? British aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin of King Charles, and the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

The 61-year-old is not a working member of the royal family, and while he used to play a more public role, that has reportedly changed as the family has grown.

"The family has got very large," the 61-year-old has previously explained to Tatler. "When we were younger, we went to royal events all the time. But now that everyone has had children, quite rightly everything has slimmed down."

Other names set to star in the show's upcoming series are Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Zac Efron's brother, Dylan Efron, pro wrestler, Nikki Garcia, and Britney Spears' ex husband, Sam Asghari.

The Traitors' executive producer Stephen Lambert has spoken previously about the potential of a celebrity show earlier this year.

“I think it would be pretty entertaining,” Lambert explained during his appearance on 'The News Agents' podcast. “We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that’s obviously a possibility.”

He continued: “It was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities. In Britain, the decision was, maybe we’ll think about celebrities at some stage, but the best shows, like The Apprentice, don’t have celebrities in them. If you don’t have celebrities, if you have real people, civilians, the prize pot matters.

“You know, if you’re a celebrity - £100,000 yes, obviously, it’s lovely - but it’s not as significant as if you’re an ordinary person. They take the game more seriously and that we think is very important.”

