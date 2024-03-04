Last month saw the dramatic finale of The Traitors season two, and from Claudia Winkleman's iconic outfits to Diane Carson becoming the most popular contestant ever, the BBC show has officially reached cult classic status.

So much so in fact that a Celebrity Traitors is reportedly on its way - complete with an all-star cast.

“After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring — many of them a big surprise," a source reported to The Sun.

The A-list name that is most rumoured to be taking part in the potential series? Friends star Courteney Cox.

Yes, this is not a drill. According to the insider, Cox is interested, having “always been a fan of the show, particularly as the British version has her mate Claudia fronting it."

Claudia Winkleman and Courteney Cox have long been friends, with Cox even making a teaser video for The Traitors season two, seeing the Friends star beg Winkleman to let her take part.

“Getting Courteney on board would be a real coup,” the source told The Sun. “The fact that the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for.

This is all purely speculative at this point, but The Traitors' executive producer Stephen Lambert did appear to drop some hints earlier this year during his appearance on 'The News Agents' podcast.

“I think it would be pretty entertaining,” Lambert explained of the potential of a celebrity show. “We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that’s obviously a possibility.”

He continued: “It was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities. In Britain, the decision was, maybe we’ll think about celebrities at some stage, but the best shows, like The Apprentice, don’t have celebrities in them. If you don’t have celebrities, if you have real people, civilians, the prize pot matters.

“You know, if you’re a celebrity - £100,000 yes, obviously, it’s lovely - but it’s not as significant as if you’re an ordinary person. They take the game more seriously and that we think is very important.”

We will continue to update this story.