There’s an important reason why The Crown will never feature the royal fallout

The Crown season six is officially here, with the highly anticipated Netflix instalment arriving in two parts this winter - the second of which will be landing next month.

The final release of the Netflix show will see some new additions, most notably Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who will be coming onboard as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And while fans are eager to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's love story and rumoured fallout with the rest of the royal family depicted on the Netflix show, the creators have explained that this will never be the case.

Yes, despite calls for The Crown to continue to run until present day, a 20-year rule implemented by the show's creator Peter Morgan means that the series must come to a close in the early 2000s.

(Image credit: Justin Downing / The Crown / Netflix)

"I don't know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear," Peter Morgan explained to the Hollywood Reporter back in 2020. "We won't know, and you need time to stop something from being journalistic. And so I don't want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic."

He continued: "I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.

"There've been wives that have been married into the Royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don't fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan."

