Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may never appear on The Crown due to the 20 Year Rule

With the coronavirus-enforced lockdown 3.0 isolating us once more to our homes, we have never been more ready to binge-watch The Crown again.

The Crown season four landed on Netflix in November, earning 4 Golden Globes at the 2021 virtual ceremony, but it’s the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons that have made headlines recently, particularly in terms of casting.

The Crown‘s creator Peter Morgan opened up about casting for upcoming seasons last year, particularly the roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have made non-stop headlines since their departure from royal life.

According to Peter Morgan, he has a ’20 year rule’ that might impact his casting.

‘I don’t know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear,’ he told the Hollywood Reporter last year. ‘We won’t know, and you need time to stop something from being journalistic. And so I don’t want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic.’

He continued: ‘I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance.

‘There’ve been wives that have been married into the Royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they don’t fit in. So there are plenty of stories to tell without telling the story of Harry and Meghan.’

